Internationally renowned violin maker and performer Jon Cooper will perform at the Oasis of Music from 12:30-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Cooper grew up in New York during the 1950s and 60s. He moved to Maine for college and eventually decided to call it home. Taking a break from playing guitar at a rehearsal one day, he picked up a friend’s viola and was intrigued. He went out the next day and bought a fiddle. He taught himself to play by ear, and became an accomplished fiddler, winning competitions throughout Maine and New Hampshire.

Cooper’s curiosity led him to investigate creating instruments, which he pursued in Cremona, Italy, with luthier Gregg Alf for three years. Twenty five years later he continues to develop his craft, carving in his shop overlooking Presumpscot Pond. He has now made over 400 instruments. He has a variety of models for violins, violas and cellos, an extensive tone wood selection and attractive varnishing techniques. He has mastered the perfect blend of tradition and today by applying his knowledge of sound production with the needs of modern players. His instruments are very popular among professional musicians in every setting; orchestral performers, fiddlers, chamber musicians, and educators.

The Oasis of Music takes place at Trinity Church located at 247 Bates St., Lewiston. Admission is free with donations accepted. For more information call (207) 344-3106.

