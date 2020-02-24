FRYEBURG – CBW Labs, a hemp processor providing cannabidiol formulations and services to New England growers, distributors and manufacturers, has opened a state-of-the-art processing lab and retail store at 285 Main St.

CBW Labs performs all processing, formulations and bottling onsite, and can produce standard or

customer formulations at pilot/R&D or production scale. It offers CO2 extraction and also manufactures its own line of CBD products under the Cannabased Wellness brand, including tinctures and topicals.

The lab will host an open house from 4-7 p.m. March 26.

