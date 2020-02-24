Wayne Slattery works Monday on a vacuum-based maple sap collector in the woods of Minot. Slattery said he is taking advantage of the nice weather to get his sap lines and 6,000 taps ready for when the sap starts running. “It’s thinking about it,” Slattery said of whether the sap is running yet. “I think we are a little ways out yet.” The collector is one of five collection sights fed by vacuum-based lines. When the tank is full, Slattery will gather the sap before making maple syrup at the West Minot Sugarhouse.
“It’s a challenge to get everything going,” Wayne Slattery said of getting maple sap collecting equipment ready for the season. “We do what we can and hope it’s good enough.”
Wayne Slattery made 2,000 gallons of maple syrup during the 2019 maple syrup season. “It’s getting close,” Slattery said of the start of the 2020 season.