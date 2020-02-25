DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Dec. 12, 2019, there was a fundraiser for a boy in Lewiston who had been in an accident. At the time, I didn’t keep the information and now I would like to make a donation.

I would appreciate it if someone might have the name and address to whom my donation should be sent. Thank you so much for your help.

— Barbara, Auburn

ANSWER: Ten-year-old Jamal Hussein was hit by a vehicle while crossing Sabattus Street on Aug.12, 2019. The community has come to Jamal’s aid and Heidi Sawyer, a former administrator of the Facebook group, Lewiston Rocks has worked with the family to organize fundraising.

I believe the best thing to do would be to go to Jamal’s family’s GoFundMe page where Heidi has done a beautiful job of telling Jamal’s story: https://www.gofundme.com/f/8gzrg-jamals-road-to-recovery/contact/organizer . You can use your debit or credit card to make a donation there.

On this GoFundMe page, you can also fill in a form to email Heidi directly. In the event that you don’t use a computer, please let me know and I will track Heidi down and help you get the funds to the family. Thank you for your generosity and for thinking of this sweet little boy.

Readers, if you are able to, please reach out to see what you can do to help Jamal and his family.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Our 2020 Fabric & Craft Supply Sale will be held Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for vendors is $20 for an 8-foot table.

If you can’t participate by renting a table, please donate your unwanted craft supplies, (yarn, scrapbooking, fabric, wreath-making, etc.) to High Street Church. This is one of our biggest, most anticipated fundraisers. The proceeds help our Women’s Guild with many projects throughout the year.

Please contact me at 784-1306 or at [email protected] to register for a table or to donate supplies.

— Rose, High Street Church office administrator, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In answer to the lady needing the power lift chair (Feb. 14 Sun Spots), there are two I saw on Facebook Marketplace for $275 and $200 under “Furniture.” You would have to go on the Marketplace, answer the ads and find out more.

— Susan, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for the helpful reply! That seems like a reasonable price for these chairs that assist disabled folks to get into a standing position. To get to the site, go to Facebook and type “Marketplace” into the search bar. You’ll have choices of pages to “like” and “follow.”

Facebook also has virtual yard sale sites that I’ve had great success with when buying and selling items. Most people are very nice, want to make a little cash from their no-longer-needed items, and want to recycle and help others. The one I recommend for the L/A area is “Lewiston Auburn Swap Shop and Sell.”

Other great local Facebook pages where you can post a need are Lewiston Rocks and Better Together-Androscoggin County.

If you aren’t a Facebook user, perhaps a friend can help you search. A student from the local high school may also be willing to volunteer to help you. I have techie teenage grandchildren and I don’t know what I’d do without them!

