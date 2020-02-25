LEWISTON – Stillman Clayton “Clay” Burns of South Avenue, Lewiston died Feb. 19 at a local nursing facility. He was born on May 31, 1937 in Georgia, Vt. He was the husband of Jane E. Burns for 22 years and was the husband for 30 years to Carrie J. Burns of Jupiter. Fla.

Clay was a retired Viet Nam veteran having served as a flight mechanic. He later worked security at Bowdoin and Bates Colleges and CMMC. Clay also worked with his wife Jane at Jami K’s Variety and Happy Days Diner and for many years sold 13’s at LYAF’s Bingos. Clay loved the bingo girls.

He was a resident at Marshwood Health Care Center for the past four years. He was a fan of NASCAR and the Miami Dolphins. His little puppies, Eddie, Billy and Anna visited him often and we will all miss him.

Survivors include his wife Jane of Lewiston, his former wife, Carrie Joyce; his children, son, Robert T. Burns and wife Vicky of Jupiter, Fla., son, James E. Burns and wife Nicole of Morganville, N.J.; stepchildren, Donna S. Barnies and husband Mike of Lewiston, George P. Gosselin III “Flip” and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Guy and John Burns of Jupiter, Fla., Samantha Burns-Reid of Florida, Elizabeth “Lizzy” and Nick Burns of Morganville, N.J., Kara Sue Barnies and Joshua Barnies of Lewiston; his mother, Mary Burns of Milton, Vt.

He was predeceased by his father, Guy C. Burns; and his son, Guy Burns.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Marshwood on the Hamilton Unit for the care Clay received. There will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to

Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous