As a professor at the University of Texas in Austin, Richard Cherwitz is likely accustomed to lecturing people. In his column in the Sun Journal (Feb. 16), instructing Mainers how they should vote in the next election, however, it is obvious that he is not an expert on the subject matter.

Living 2,000 miles away from Lewiston, Dr. Cherwitz can be forgiven for being unfamiliar with Sen. Susan Collins and her long, distinguished record fighting for Maine. I’m 70 years old and, with the exception of the four years I served in the Navy, I have lived in Lewiston my entire life. I have seen first-hand how Sen. Collins has successfully advocated for Maine and delivered tangible benefits to this city.

Those benefits include the millions of dollars she has directed to Lewiston to remove lead hazards from homes and revitalize the riverfront park. Just this month, I read in the Sun Journal about her visit to Elmet Technologies, where she discussed a $4.2 million contract the company was awarded through her efforts that will protect dozens of jobs. Her office in Lewiston has helped thousands of Mainers in the region with federal casework issues.

Sen. Collins has also served the entire state well, championing issues from lowering the cost of prescription drugs to supporting jobs at Bath Iron Works. In these polarizing times, Sen. Collins stands apart as a bipartisan leader of integrity.

Mainers do not need Texans or anyone else from outside our state telling us how to vote.

Thomas Stretton, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »