City officials in Bath will host a public hearing next week to answer questions about their plan to partner with state and federal wildlife officials on trapping potentially rabid animals.

The meeting will be held next Thursday from 5-6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Fisher Mitchell School.

A panel of experts will field questions from the public, city spokeswoman Lindsey Goudreau said.

The city’s goal is to reduce the population densities of rabies-carrying species, such as foxes, skunks and raccoons that have contributed to a spike in rabies case in Bath. A number of high-profile fox attacks spurred the city to respond to public pressure.

Since the city announced its intent this month to implement a trapping plan, some in the community have raised concerns about whether all other options were considered and whether the city considered the side effects of killing off some animals.

In addition to the public hearing, the city plans to host a low-cost dog and cat rabies vaccination clinic, organized by Midcoast Humane Society, at the Bath Regional Information Center from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.

