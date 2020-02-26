AUBURN — More than 700 people turned out Saturday to celebrate the first anniversary of Pinky D’s Poutine Factory inside Side By Each Brewing Co.
As part of that, 10 men, five teams of two, stepped into the poutine ring for an eating contest: devour five pounds of fries, three pounds of cheese curds and three-quarters of a gallon of gravy in 30 minutes or less.
A pair of Auburn firefighters won with just a bit of gravy left in their bowl.
“Five minutes into it, all they had was gravy left,” said Pinky D’s Randy Smith. “They were drinking the gravy out of the bowl and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this is nuts.’ About 15 minutes (in), they were like, ‘There’s no way.'”
Two teams tapped out and in the end, Keith Saunders and Ed Dippilito, having eaten the most, were declared winners with a $100 prize and T-shirt each.
Smith is already making plans for next year’s contest.
This story originally was published as part of “The Buzz: Lewiston OKs new Main Street Dunkin’.” Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]
