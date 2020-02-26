BRUNSWICK — Back by popular demand, Heather Masse and Jed Wilson return to the UUCB Concerts for a Cause series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Tedford Housing, providing housing and services for the homeless, and Oasis Free Clinics, providing free medical and dental services for those who are uninsured and can’t afford insurance.

Maine native Masse is well known to audiences as a regular guest on the NPR radio show, “A Prairie Home Companion,” both as a solo performer and as a member of the Billboard-charting folk super group, The Wailin’ Jennys. On the show, Masse has collaborated with artists such as Elvis Costello, Wynton Marsalis, Sheryl Crow, Renee Fleming and Emmylou Harris. She has also performed in many venues and with other popular groups such as the bluegrass band The Wayfaring Strangers on NPR’s “World Cafe” and at Boston’s Symphony Hall with the Boston Pops.

For this concert, she joins forces with jazz pianist Jed Wilson. Masse and Wilson met as jazz students at the New England Conservatory of Music and have been performing together for more than 10 years. Masse’s background is steeped in the jazz tradition, which informs her distinct approach to singing folk, pop and bluegrass.

Together they have released two CDs of jazz-inspired folk duets. The title track of her first solo CD “Bird Song” won her first prize at the International Acoustic Music Awards. She also won a prestigious Juno Award for “Bright Morning Stars,” her latest recording with The Wailin’ Jennys.

“Masse exhibits impeccable phrasing and a lush sound that suggests the sensuousness of Sophie Milman shot through with somber Sarah Vaughan threads.” — Jazz Times

Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $10 students/children. Tickets available at the church office at 207-729-8515, Gulf of Maine Books or online at https://masse.brownpapertickets.com/. The Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick is at 1 Middle St.

