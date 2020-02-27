To the Editor:

Although I admire and applaud Bernie Sanders purpose and intent, his tenure as the Democratic nominee for the presidency of the United States would guarantee Donald Trump another term as president.

It should be recognized that Bernie’s soaring approval rating is intentionally inflated significantly by Russia’s unrestrained cyber manipulation of this nation’s electoral process.

Should Russia’s efforts succeed in helping Bernie become the Democratic nominee for the presidency, they would then immediately deem him as being a decrepit, unhealthy, over the hill, advocate for the realm of socialism and that Donald Trump’s desecration of democracy would be a more viable alternative.

The most appealing resolution to this dilemma would be for the Democrats to unite behind Joe Biden, who is the one that Donald Trump dreads the most and who would bring this nation’s image back to what it once was globally.

Don Chase

Bethel

« Previous

Next »

filed under: