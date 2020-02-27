Conor Page, a Maine-based singer/songwriter with rural roots and a big city background, will play from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. After extensive touring with his Chicago-based rock group, he was drawn back home to southern Maine to contribute to the thriving music scene. With his natural draw to country music, packed with an eclectic catalog of acoustic original songs and a love for covering everything from 90s alternative hits to today’s biggest radio smashes, you can expect to dance to your favorites and sing along with all your guilty pleasures. There is no cover. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston.
