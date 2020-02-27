WEST PARIS — The West Paris Public Library has been selected by the Maine Humanities Council to offer “Let’s Talk About It,” a free reading and discussion group with copies of books available through the library. This program provided by the Maine Humanities Council’s Maine Center for the Book in cooperation with the Maine State Library.

The series Women’s Suffrage in the U.S.: A 20/20 Perspective, begins Thursday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Paris Public Library in West Paris and continues for a total of 5 sessions, through June 25th. Books to be read and discussed in this series include The Woman’s Hour by Elaine Weiss; The Invention of Wings by Sue Monk Kidd; The Downstairs Girl by Stacy Lee; Voting Down the Rose by Anne B. Gass; and Unbought and Unbossed by Shirley Chisholm. A scholar provided by the Maine Humanities Council will facilitate the discussions. Each Thursday session will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the West Paris Public Library for approximately 90 minutes.

“Exploring ideas and issues through literature has a unique and fun way of creating community,” said Nicole Rancourt, director of Let’s Talk About It. “We find that there is great interest among adults in getting together to discuss what they’ve read with others. Having a discussion leader like Candace Kanes, who is both excited about the readings and skilled in facilitating, can help to deepen this experience.” Candace is a former newspaper reporter and editor and is now an historian.

Books for the program are available for loan at the library. Please call the library at (207) 674-2004 to register and come in to pick up your books. Registration is limited to 25, so sign up early! For library hours and directions, visit the website at www.westparislibrary.org.

This program is offered to Maine libraries through the Maine Humanities Council in partnership with the Maine State Library.

For more information about the “Let’s Talk About It” Book Groups and the work of the Maine Humanities Council, see www.mainehumanities.org or call the office in Portland at (207) 773-5051.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: