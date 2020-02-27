Ducks are common visitors to Valentine Farm. With the Androscoggin at its southern border and a tributary flowing through, it is common to see different types of ducks during warmer months. Although some of those ducks stay in our area year-round, most move south during our harsh winters. Wood Ducks (photo by Rhododendrites) are among those quick to leave before the snow flies.

Surprisingly, this January and February we’ve had a male Wood Duck hanging out at Valentine Farm. It was first reported in early January in a pool close to the new culvert. It was reported on eBird, an international database. Because this bird was supposed to be much further south at this time of year, eBird listed it as a “rare” sighting”. Visitors have continued to report the Wood Duck well into February.

Given the behavior of this “odd duck”, one might ask, “Why has he stuck around?” The answer isn’t clear. Some have asked if it is injured and couldn’t fly south. Although that’s possible, it’s hard to imagine that an injured bird would have lasted this long into the winter.

Maybe he decided to stick it out in order to be the first to stake out good nesting territory before the females return this spring. You’ve heard, “The early bird gets the worm?” In this case, could the early duck get the best breeding choices? Could be, but Wood Ducks are thought to choose mates in the Fall. So, being the early bird to an area where there are no females seems to be a bad move if he’s looking for a mate?

Others have speculated that this bird sensed a milder winter and stayed. I suppose that could be the case, but it seems to attribute an amazing degree of insight to this one bird. No other Wood Ducks have been reported in our area. Why did he know and others didn’t? Is he the Nostradamus of Wood Ducks?

One thought is that maybe this duck is just different. We all have a friend who marches to a different beat. Maybe this is true in the bird world too. Random variation is a big part of the evolutionary process. For every trait or behavior we see in nature, we know that there had to be a first. If this Wood Duck’s behavior proves successful – if it increases his chances of passing along his genes – then who knows? Maybe this is the start of a line of Wood Ducks that spend their winters in Maine. That’s too much to expect, though. For now, this is just one odd duck.

James Reddoch, of Albany Township and Boston, leads birding events for the Mahoosuc Land Trust. Visit Mahoosuc Land Trust at 162 North Road, Bethel, ME. To learn about upcoming events or to contact James, send your emails to [email protected]

