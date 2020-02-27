LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its Education Center classes for March 2020. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, Maine 04240, unless noted. Classes are free, unless noted. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing Assistive Equipment is available upon request. Please register for classes by calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.
Coping with Serious Illness
Date: Tuesday, March 3
Time: 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Instructor: Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice
Please join Angela in a review of different strategies and coping mechanisms to deal with serious illness.
Game Day at SeniorsPlus
Date: Wednesday, March 4
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Join us for an afternoon full of fun, socialization, and popcorn. Bring your favorite game to share with others, whether you enjoy cribbage, board games, or cards. All are welcome!
AARP Safe Driving
Date: Thursday, March 12
Time: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Instructor: AARP staff/volunteer
Cost: $20 for nonmembers and $15 for AARP members, payable to AARP
Drivers 55+ who complete this class are eligible for discounts on their auto insurance for three years. Please bring your driver’s license, lunch, and AARP membership card. Class minimum of 8.
Living Well for Better Health
Dates: Tuesdays, March 17–April 21
Time: 1-3:30 p.m.
Location: Spring Rock Park, 802 Church Hill Road, Leeds
This program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions. Some topics covered are appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and how to evaluate new treatments.
Journalism, Truth, and Healthy Communities
Date: Thursday, March 19
Time: 2-3 p.m.
Instructor: Judy Meyer, Executive Editor of the Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal, and Morning Sentinel
Judy will discuss the importance of newspapers and their evolution into an increasingly digital platform. There will be time for Q&A.
Paint & Take
Date: Tuesday, March 24
Time: 9 a.m.-noon
Instructor: Yvonne Allen
Cost: $15 for materials
Paint your own 11×14 canvas of a spring scene with tulips. All materials, including the canvas, paint brushes, and paint, are included. Class size is limited to 16.
Crafting with Corinne
Date: Wednesday, March 25
Time: 2-3:30 p.m.
Instructor: Corinne Saindon
Cost: $5 for materials
Create a unique, one-of-a-kind Easter bunny candy box with a cute coordinating card. Cost covers all materials for both projects. Class size is limited to 10.
Living Well with Chronic Pain
Dates: Thursdays, March 26 through April 30
Time: 1-3:30 p.m.
Location: The Dempsey Center, 29 Lowell St., Lewiston
This workshop offers strategies for managing chronic pain and related symptoms. Topics include techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; communicating with family, friends, and health professionals. All completers will receive a gift card to Hannaford or Walmart. Class limit of 20 people.Open to individuals affected by cancer, managing cancer, their friends, and family.
Medicare Made Simple
Date: Thursday, March 26
Time: 2-3:30 p.m.
Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff
Medicare is complex so learn how to navigate it with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who has it and would like to learn more.
All about MedAccess
Date: Monday, March 30
Time: 1:30-3 p.m.
Instructor: Charlotte LeBelle, MaineHealth MedAccess
A detailed overview of the MaineHealth MedAccess and Coverage to Care programs. Learn about their screening line so you may determine if you are eligible for either or both of the programs. Time for questions will be provided.
Retirement 101
Date: Tuesday, March 31
Time: 11 a.m.-noon
Instructor: Zoe Theriault, Banker’s Life
Learn different methods to protect your assets against inflation and prevent outliving your retirement income and savings. Whether you are retiring from an employer or your own business, we can help you navigate fixed-income living. Every situation is unique to the individual so we will be answering specific questions after the presentation. Light refreshments will be provided.
Living Well with Diabetes
Dates: Tuesdays, March 31–May 12
Time: 4-6:30 p.m.
Location: Lewiston Adult Education, 156 East Ave.
This workshop is designed to help people managing diabetes learn how to live well. Pre-diabetics, diabetics, and their friends and family are invited to participate. Topics include techniques to deal with symptoms, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear, and frustration; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating; appropriate use of medication; and working with healthcare providers. All completers will receive a $20 gift card to Hannaford or Walmart. Please register for the workshop through Lewiston Adult Education. Visit lewiston.coursestorm.com or call 795-4141.
Ongoing Groups, Classes, & Clubs
Coffee & Comfort
Date: Monday, March 2
Time: 3-4 p.m.
Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. This group meets on the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by Beacon Hospice. Please call us to register so we have enough coffee and light refreshments to go around.
Knitting Group
Dates: Wednesdays
Time: 5-7:30 p.m.
Work on your own project or learn how to knit. Bring yarn and knitting needles. Please use back entrance.
Caregiver Support Group
Date: Monday, March 9
Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Held on the second Monday of each month, this group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff/volunteers.
Book Club
Date: Wednesday, March 11
Time: 2-4 p.m.
This peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read for this month’s group is The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter by Hazel Gaynor. Lighthouse keeping, courage, and a complicated family history connect two women living a century apart in this wispy tale from bestseller Gaynor (The Girl Who Came Home).
Chronic Pain Support Group
Date: Monday, March 23
Time: 2-4 p.m.
This peer-facilitated group was formed by participants of the Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop. The group is for people who have chronic pain. This group meets on the fourth Monday of each month and is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff.
Caregiver Support Group
Date: Thursday, March 26
Time: 8:30-10 a.m.
Instructors: Pam Smith and Isabell Kubeck, Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston
The second support group occurs on the last Thursday of each month. This group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation.
Exercise Classes
Total Strength and Balance
Day/time: Mondays, 11:15 a.m.-noon OR 12:15-1 p.m.
Day/time: Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Day/time: Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. OR 12:30-1:10 p.m.
Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer
Cost: $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for 6 classes; $5 drop-in
To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055.
Chair Yoga for Seniors
Dates: Mondays, Session 1: January 27–March 23 (off 2/17); Session 2: March 30–June 1 (off 4/20 and 5/25)
Time: 9-10 a.m.
Instructor: Tisha Bremner
Cost: $8 drop-in (space permitting) or $40 for 8 weeks
Designed to help you increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of calm, and find your inner awareness. This class combines meditation, easy warm-ups, energizing stretches, and balancing yoga postures with deep breath awareness to enhance a sense of well-being. Open to all experience and ability levels.
Chair Yoga
Dates: Fridays, Session 1: February 14–March 20 (six-week session); Session 2: March 27–May 8 (six-week session, off 4/24)
Time: 8:45-9:45 a.m.
Instructor: Mary Bishop
Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks
Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.
Chair to Mat Yoga
Dates: Fridays, Session 1: February 14–March 20 (six-week session); Session 2: March 27–May 8 (six-week session, off 4/24)
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Instructor: Mary Bishop
Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks
Bring your yoga mat and a blanket to join Mary for this class that takes you from the chair to the mat. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with the support of a chair, floor, and props.
Franklin & Oxford Counties
Caregiver Support Group, Farmington
Date: Monday, March 2
Time: 3-4:30 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus, 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington
SeniorsPlus’ Caregiver Support Group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group meets on the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff.
Caregiver Support Group, Norway
Date: Monday, March 2
Time: 3-4:30 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston Street, Norway
SeniorsPlus is adding a Caregiver Support Group to our Norway office! SeniorsPlus’ Caregiver Support Group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group meets on the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff.
Game Day in Norway
Date: Wednesday, March 4
Time: 1-4 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway
Join us on the first Wednesday of each month for an afternoon full of games, fun, and socialization. Bring your favorite game to share with others, whether you enjoy cribbage, board games, or cards.
All are welcome!
A Matter of Balance
Dates: Wednesdays, March 4 through April 22
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Location: Gold Leaf Institute Senior College, Farmington
A Matter of Balance emphasizes practical strategies to reduce fear of falling and increase activity levels. Participants learn to view falls and fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Workshop open to members of Gold LEAF Institute Senior College. For more information or to become a member, visit goldleafinstitute.org or call 207-778-7063.
Savvy Caregiver
Dates: Tuesdays, March 10–April 14
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Location: Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington, 175 Knowlton Corner Road
The Savvy Caregiver workshop is a six-session training series for caregivers. The program helps caregivers better understand the changes their loved ones are experiencing, and how to best provide individualized care throughout the progression of Alzheimer’s or dementia. For info and eligibility call SeniorsPlus today.
All about MedAccess
Date: Monday, March 23 (snow date Wednesday, March 25)
Time: 1:30-3 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway
Instructor: Charlotte LeBelle, MaineHealth MedAccess
A detailed overview of the MaineHealth MedAccess and Coverage to Care programs. Learn about their screening line so you may determine if you are eligible for either or both of the programs. Time for questions will be provided.
Southern Maine Region
Living Well with Chronic Pain
Dates: Wednesdays, March 11 through April 15
Time: 2-4:30 p.m.
Location: Saco Community Center, 75 Franklin St., Saco
This class is designed for people who are living with chronic pain. The workshop offers strategies for dealing with symptoms. Topics include techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; pacing activity and rest; and how to evaluate new treatments. All completers will receive a gift card to Hannaford or Walmart. To register, please call the Saco Community Center at 207-283-3139 or email [email protected].
Living Well with Chronic Pain
Dates: Thursdays, March 26 through April 30
Time: 1-3:30 p.m.
Location: The Dempsey Center, 778 Main St., South Portland
This workshop offers strategies for managing chronic pain and related symptoms. Topics include techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; communicating with family, friends, and health professionals. All completers will receive a gift card to Hannaford or Walmart. Class limit of 20 people.Open to individuals affected by cancer, managing cancer, their friends, and family.
