LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its Education Center classes for March 2020. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, Maine 04240, unless noted. Classes are free, unless noted. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing Assistive Equipment is available upon request. Please register for classes by calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

Coping with Serious Illness

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Instructor: Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice

Please join Angela in a review of different strategies and coping mechanisms to deal with serious illness.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Join us for an afternoon full of fun, socialization, and popcorn. Bring your favorite game to share with others, whether you enjoy cribbage, board games, or cards. All are welcome!

AARP Safe Driving

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Instructor: AARP staff/volunteer

Cost: $20 for nonmembers and $15 for AARP members, payable to AARP

Drivers 55+ who complete this class are eligible for discounts on their auto insurance for three years. Please bring your driver’s license, lunch, and AARP membership card. Class minimum of 8.

Living Well for Better Health

Dates: Tuesdays, March 17–April 21

Time: 1-3:30 p.m.

Location: Spring Rock Park, 802 Church Hill Road, Leeds

This program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions. Some topics covered are appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and how to evaluate new treatments.

Journalism, Truth, and Healthy Communities

Date: Thursday, March 19

Time: 2-3 p.m.

Instructor: Judy Meyer, Executive Editor of the Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal, and Morning Sentinel

Judy will discuss the importance of newspapers and their evolution into an increasingly digital platform. There will be time for Q&A.

Paint & Take

Date: Tuesday, March 24

Time: 9 a.m.-noon

Instructor: Yvonne Allen

Cost: $15 for materials

Paint your own 11×14 canvas of a spring scene with tulips. All materials, including the canvas, paint brushes, and paint, are included. Class size is limited to 16.

Crafting with Corinne

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 2-3:30 p.m.

Instructor: Corinne Saindon

Cost: $5 for materials

Create a unique, one-of-a-kind Easter bunny candy box with a cute coordinating card. Cost covers all materials for both projects. Class size is limited to 10.

Living Well with Chronic Pain

Dates: Thursdays, March 26 through April 30

Time: 1-3:30 p.m.

Location: The Dempsey Center, 29 Lowell St., Lewiston

This workshop offers strategies for managing chronic pain and related symptoms. Topics include techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; communicating with family, friends, and health professionals. All completers will receive a gift card to Hannaford or Walmart. Class limit of 20 people.Open to individuals affected by cancer, managing cancer, their friends, and family.

Medicare Made Simple

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 2-3:30 p.m.

Instructor: SeniorsPlus staff

Medicare is complex so learn how to navigate it with this introductory course. Learn about your insurance options, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who has it and would like to learn more.

All about MedAccess

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 1:30-3 p.m.

Instructor: Charlotte LeBelle, MaineHealth MedAccess

A detailed overview of the MaineHealth MedAccess and Coverage to Care programs. Learn about their screening line so you may determine if you are eligible for either or both of the programs. Time for questions will be provided.

Retirement 101

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 11 a.m.-noon

Instructor: Zoe Theriault, Banker’s Life

Learn different methods to protect your assets against inflation and prevent outliving your retirement income and savings. Whether you are retiring from an employer or your own business, we can help you navigate fixed-income living. Every situation is unique to the individual so we will be answering specific questions after the presentation. Light refreshments will be provided.

Living Well with Diabetes

Dates: Tuesdays, March 31–May 12

Time: 4-6:30 p.m.

Location: Lewiston Adult Education, 156 East Ave.

This workshop is designed to help people managing diabetes learn how to live well. Pre-diabetics, diabetics, and their friends and family are invited to participate. Topics include techniques to deal with symptoms, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear, and frustration; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating; appropriate use of medication; and working with healthcare providers. All completers will receive a $20 gift card to Hannaford or Walmart. Please register for the workshop through Lewiston Adult Education. Visit lewiston.coursestorm.com or call 795-4141.

Ongoing Groups, Classes, & Clubs

Coffee & Comfort

Date: Monday, March 2

Time: 3-4 p.m.

Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. This group meets on the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by Beacon Hospice. Please call us to register so we have enough coffee and light refreshments to go around.

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 5-7:30 p.m.

Work on your own project or learn how to knit. Bring yarn and knitting needles. Please use back entrance.

Caregiver Support Group

Date: Monday, March 9

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Held on the second Monday of each month, this group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff/volunteers.

Book Club

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 2-4 p.m.

This peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read for this month’s group is The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter by Hazel Gaynor. Lighthouse keeping, courage, and a complicated family history connect two women living a century apart in this wispy tale from bestseller Gaynor (The Girl Who Came Home).

Chronic Pain Support Group

Date: Monday, March 23

Time: 2-4 p.m.

This peer-facilitated group was formed by participants of the Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop. The group is for people who have chronic pain. This group meets on the fourth Monday of each month and is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff.

Caregiver Support Group

Date: Thursday, March 26

Time: 8:30-10 a.m.

Instructors: Pam Smith and Isabell Kubeck, Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston

The second support group occurs on the last Thursday of each month. This group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation.

Exercise Classes

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, 11:15 a.m.-noon OR 12:15-1 p.m.

Day/time: Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. OR 12:30-1:10 p.m.

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for 6 classes; $5 drop-in

To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055.

Chair Yoga for Seniors

Dates: Mondays, Session 1: January 27–March 23 (off 2/17); Session 2: March 30–June 1 (off 4/20 and 5/25)

Time: 9-10 a.m.

Instructor: Tisha Bremner

Cost: $8 drop-in (space permitting) or $40 for 8 weeks

Designed to help you increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of calm, and find your inner awareness. This class combines meditation, easy warm-ups, energizing stretches, and balancing yoga postures with deep breath awareness to enhance a sense of well-being. Open to all experience and ability levels.

Chair Yoga

Dates: Fridays, Session 1: February 14–March 20 (six-week session); Session 2: March 27–May 8 (six-week session, off 4/24)

Time: 8:45-9:45 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop

Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks

Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.

Chair to Mat Yoga

Dates: Fridays, Session 1: February 14–March 20 (six-week session); Session 2: March 27–May 8 (six-week session, off 4/24)

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop

Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks

Bring your yoga mat and a blanket to join Mary for this class that takes you from the chair to the mat. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with the support of a chair, floor, and props.

Franklin & Oxford Counties

Caregiver Support Group, Farmington

Date: Monday, March 2

Time: 3-4:30 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus, 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington

SeniorsPlus’ Caregiver Support Group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group meets on the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff.

Caregiver Support Group, Norway

Date: Monday, March 2

Time: 3-4:30 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston Street, Norway

SeniorsPlus is adding a Caregiver Support Group to our Norway office! SeniorsPlus’ Caregiver Support Group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group meets on the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff.

Game Day in Norway

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway

Join us on the first Wednesday of each month for an afternoon full of games, fun, and socialization. Bring your favorite game to share with others, whether you enjoy cribbage, board games, or cards.

All are welcome!

A Matter of Balance

Dates: Wednesdays, March 4 through April 22

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Location: Gold Leaf Institute Senior College, Farmington

A Matter of Balance emphasizes practical strategies to reduce fear of falling and increase activity levels. Participants learn to view falls and fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Workshop open to members of Gold LEAF Institute Senior College. For more information or to become a member, visit goldleafinstitute.org or call 207-778-7063.

Savvy Caregiver

Dates: Tuesdays, March 10–April 14

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Location: Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington, 175 Knowlton Corner Road

The Savvy Caregiver workshop is a six-session training series for caregivers. The program helps caregivers better understand the changes their loved ones are experiencing, and how to best provide individualized care throughout the progression of Alzheimer’s or dementia. For info and eligibility call SeniorsPlus today.

All about MedAccess

Date: Monday, March 23 (snow date Wednesday, March 25)

Time: 1:30-3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway

Instructor: Charlotte LeBelle, MaineHealth MedAccess

A detailed overview of the MaineHealth MedAccess and Coverage to Care programs. Learn about their screening line so you may determine if you are eligible for either or both of the programs. Time for questions will be provided.

Southern Maine Region

Living Well with Chronic Pain

Dates: Wednesdays, March 11 through April 15

Time: 2-4:30 p.m.

Location: Saco Community Center, 75 Franklin St., Saco

This class is designed for people who are living with chronic pain. The workshop offers strategies for dealing with symptoms. Topics include techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; pacing activity and rest; and how to evaluate new treatments. All completers will receive a gift card to Hannaford or Walmart. To register, please call the Saco Community Center at 207-283-3139 or email [email protected].

Living Well with Chronic Pain

Dates: Thursdays, March 26 through April 30

Time: 1-3:30 p.m.

Location: The Dempsey Center, 778 Main St., South Portland

This workshop offers strategies for managing chronic pain and related symptoms. Topics include techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; communicating with family, friends, and health professionals. All completers will receive a gift card to Hannaford or Walmart. Class limit of 20 people.Open to individuals affected by cancer, managing cancer, their friends, and family.

