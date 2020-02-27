To the Editor:
As a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner for 40 years, my goal was to protect the health and safety of the families that came to me for care. Vaccinations played an important part in that care. In the past, many children died or became seriously ill from communicable diseases that can now be prevented by vaccinations. These diseases have not disappeared but they can be controlled. Please vote ‘No’ on 1.
Lynne Zimmerman, RN, PNP
Bethel
