Tacos

WILTON — On March 6 there will be a make your own TACO meal from 5 until 6:30 at the Wilton Congregational Church and this will include dessert. This was very popular a few weeks ago and the fellowship was enjoyed. This is free but a donation will be appreciated.

Boiled dinner

FARMINGTON — A New England boiled dinner is on the menu for the next public dinner at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. The dinner takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Fellowship Hall in the church at 110 Academy Street. The hall is now accessible by a street level lift for those who are challenged by stairs. The menu includes corned beef, ham, potatoes, beets, carrots, turnip, cabbage, onions along with home-made pies and breads. Ticket prices are $9 for adults; $5 for ages five and under. The congregation provides the meal and other fundraising activities throughout the year to help fund heating costs for the church. All are welcome to attend.

Contra Dance

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Contra Dance will next take place on Saturday, March 14, from 8 to 10 p.m. or so, featuring Bien Sur, aka Elaine Malkin and Gail Lipfert at the Farmington Grange, 124 Bridge St. in West Farmington. Adults $6, students $5, family maximum $15. All dances taught, beginners welcome, no partner necessary.

Father Daughter

REGION — The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will be holding two simultaneous Father Daughter Dances again this year on Saturday March 7, from 6 – 9 p.m. One dance will take place at the Spruce Mountain Middle School Gym, and the other will take place in the more northern area of Franklin County at the Strong Elementary School Gym. Anyone wishing to purchase advance tickets may do so beginning in February at the Children’s Task Force in Farmington, the Flower Barn in Jay, the White Elephant in Strong, and/or Edmunds Market in Kingfield. One ticket covers both Father and his daughter(s). The event is for fathers and daughters of any age. There will be a DJ and photographer at both events. Cost for tickets is $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Fathers and their daughters are encouraged to come and dance the night away, enjoy give-away prizes and each other’s company. For more information or to donate to our drawings and dress giveaway, please contact the Franklin County Children’s Task Force at 778-6960, email our Community Coordinator [email protected] or stop by our office at 113 Church Street in Farmington.

Food addicts



WESTBROOK — Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA) is a 12 Step Program for individuals suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating and bulimia. There will be a free community information meeting on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Larrabee Village in Westbrook, ME at 8 a.m. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. Everyone is welcome, including those who think they may have a food problem or are concerned about someone who may. For more information, call Kim C. 207-899-6588 or visit our website at www.foodaddicts.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: