REGION — After voting in Maine’s first presidential primary in 20 years on March 3, Democrats in Franklin County and throughout Maine will gather in municipal caucuses on March 8. The primary will be used to determine how many delegates each presidential candidate will have at the national convention, to be held in Milwaukee July 13-16.

Maine will have 32 delegates and at least two alternates at the national convention. The caucuses will elect delegates to the state convention to be held in Bangor May 29-31. Those delegates at the state convention will elect the delegates to the national convention according to the results of the presidential primary. Caucuses will also elect their municipal party officers and members of the Franklin County Democratic Committee. Some may have visits from candidates, and petitions for candidates will be available.

For more information, see the Maine Democratic Party website (mainedems.org). Democrats can pre-register for their caucus at https://my.mainedems.org/caucus/checkin. Unenrolled and/or new voters can register with their town clerk at the caucus site. Clerks will be available before the caucus begins

