LEWISTON – Local and federal police surrounded a building on Lisbon Street in Lewiston Thursday night, arresting a fugitive wanted for violating parole in New York.

Clifton Thomas, 25, of the Bronx, was arrested at 155 Lisbon St. where police said they also recovered a stolen revolver, 59 grams of fentanyl and $2,700 in suspected drug proceeds.

Police said Thomas had been wanted for violating parole after he was released on a charge of felony assault with a weapon in New York. This week, police developed leads indicating Thomas was in Lewiston and on Thursday night, they tracked him to a building at 155 Lisbon St.

Police put the building under surveillance as they applied for a search warrant. A short time later, at about 6 p.m., Thomas emerged from the building was was promptly arrested.

On Friday, he was being held without bail on the fugitive from justice warrant along with local charges of domestic threatening with a weapon and domestic assault.

Police said further charges are likely.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: