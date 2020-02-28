Seventh-grader James Reagan, 13, helps staple “We can Change the World with our own Two Hands” to a bulletin board in the Lewiston Middle School hallway on Friday. Voyageur team members spent the morning working on community service activities for an expeditionary learning unit called “CommUNITY.” Students are working to answer the four essential questions: How do we describe community? How can we better understand our community and ourselves? What does UNITY and teamwork look like? And how does UNITY help impact our school and community? In addition to the bulletin board, students wrote letters to members of the military, made bookmarks for elementary students, made cards for nursing home residents, painted friendly messages on rocks and made cat and dog toys for the local humane society. Students will also participate in a 5K charity walk March 6 to raise money for the Store Next Door Project, team leader Nicole Goyette said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Seventh-graders Desirae Buck, right, and Isabella Lyons read the friendly messages they created on rocks at Lewiston Middle School on Friday. Buck's rock reads "Your smile is contagious. So Smile!" Lyon's rock says "Make your own Sunshine. Be You."
Seventh-graders Jordynn Bilodeau, left, and Ja'Zaydah Read help create a "We can Change the World with our own Two Hands" bulletin board in the Lewiston Middle School hallway on Friday.
Seventh-grader Ella Gahagan creates a hand that will go onto a "We can Change the World with our own Two Hands" bulletin board in the Lewiston Middle School hallway on Friday.
Voyageur team leader and science teacher Nicole Goyette said the expeditionary learning unit at Lewiston Middle School focuses on CommUNITY. The next unit will focus on climate change.