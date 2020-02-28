ELLSWORTH — Grants to nonprofit organizations that serve disadvantaged, underserved and/or vulnerable communities in Maine are available from the Frances Hollis Brain Foundation Fund of the Maine Community Foundation.

The Brain Foundation Fund awards grants to nonprofits that focus on individuals who live in Greater Portland, Lewiston/Auburn, Bath/Brunswick and Biddeford/Saco/Sanford, or to organizations with a statewide mission in the fund’s focus areas. Grants support early childhood care and education; extended day learning; community clinics and oral health initiatives; hunger prevention and food security; homelessness alleviation; and legal services connected to these areas.

The application deadline is Thursday, April 9. Online applications, guidelines and a complete list of 2019 grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

In 2019, the committee awarded grants totaling $141,500 to 21 nonprofit organizations, including Community Dental, to support Low-Income Oral Health Access Program to provide oral health care services for low-income people living in the Lewiston area.

For more information about the fund, contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at 1-877-700-6800 or [email protected].

