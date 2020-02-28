PHILLIPS — On Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m., a “Hemp Round Table” will be held at the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street in Phillips. Special guest John Black of Wilton, founder, president, and CEO of New England Hemp Institute (NEHI), will lead the discussion and answer questions.

According to its website, NEHI was created to provide essential services to a growing industry and to become a quality supplier to the natural ingredient space. Its cultivation begins within its own greenhouses and continues on farm land with a rich history of natural growing along the interval of the Kennebec River in western Maine. Partnering with experienced agronomists, scientists and engineers keeps NEHI ahead of the game in an emerging market with great potential.

This event, which is expected to run about an hour or an hour and a half, is free of charge. However, donations will be gladly accepted. Snacks and beverages will be available. Anyone wishing to bring refreshments is welcomed to do so.

This event is to be the first in a series of informative and educational programs coming to PACC in the months ahead. Contact Winona Davenport at 639-4296 for more information.

