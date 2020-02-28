WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of February 19. Looking for some new bowlers, if interested, Call Gloria @ 645-2440
Teams: Bowling Belles 105-71; Willett-Glo ? 100-76
Just 1 More 99-77; Wreckin Balls 88-88
Living on a Spare 88-88; Mines in a Gutter 85-91
Designs by Darlene 85-91; Spare Change 54-122
High Games: Kay Seefeldt 197; Lynn Chellis 162
Melissa Malone 159; Kelly Couture 156
Heather Malone 153; Michelle Perkins 151
Rocell Marcellino 146; Vicky Kinsey 145
High Series: Lynn Chellis 470; Kay Seefeldt 447
Melissa Malone 443; Kelly Couture 422
Vicky Kinsey 407; Rocell Marcellino 391
Heather Malone 387; Gloria Nile 378
Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Feb. 18
Mens High Game scratch: Albert Farmer 208; Frank Cushman & Chuck Hilaman 176; Wayne Doyon 171
Mens High Series scratch: Albert Farmer 542; Chuck Hilaman 490; Wayne Doyon 477
Mens High Game handicap: Albert Farmer 241; Frank Cushman 235; Ryan Cushman, 233
Mens High Series handicap: Ryan Cushman 673; Albert Farmer 641; Brian Wight 618
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 171; Cathy Walton 164; Stephanie Millay 139
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 504; Cathy Walton 454; Stephanie Millay 324
Women’s High Game handicap: Stephanie Millay 231; Cathy Walton 223; Mary Drinkwater 206
Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 631; Stephanie Millay 600 Mary Drinkwater 590
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
Mt. Abram High School honor roll
-
The Franklin Journal
Uncle Al Fund offers scholarships for western mountain musicians
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Bowling Results
-
The Franklin Journal
Wilson Lake 2020 Ice-Out Contest tickets available
-
The Franklin Journal
UMF to offer the GRE exam