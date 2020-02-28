WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of February 19. Looking for some new bowlers, if interested, Call Gloria @ 645-2440

Teams: Bowling Belles 105-71; Willett-Glo ? 100-76

Just 1 More 99-77; Wreckin Balls 88-88

Living on a Spare 88-88; Mines in a Gutter 85-91

Designs by Darlene 85-91; Spare Change 54-122

High Games: Kay Seefeldt 197; Lynn Chellis 162

Melissa Malone 159; Kelly Couture 156

Heather Malone 153; Michelle Perkins 151

Rocell Marcellino 146; Vicky Kinsey 145

High Series: Lynn Chellis 470; Kay Seefeldt 447

Melissa Malone 443; Kelly Couture 422

Vicky Kinsey 407; Rocell Marcellino 391

Heather Malone 387; Gloria Nile 378

Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Feb. 18

Mens High Game scratch: Albert Farmer 208; Frank Cushman & Chuck Hilaman 176; Wayne Doyon 171

Mens High Series scratch: Albert Farmer 542; Chuck Hilaman 490; Wayne Doyon 477

Mens High Game handicap: Albert Farmer 241; Frank Cushman 235; Ryan Cushman, 233

Mens High Series handicap: Ryan Cushman 673; Albert Farmer 641; Brian Wight 618

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 171; Cathy Walton 164; Stephanie Millay 139

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 504; Cathy Walton 454; Stephanie Millay 324

Women’s High Game handicap: Stephanie Millay 231; Cathy Walton 223; Mary Drinkwater 206

Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 631; Stephanie Millay 600 Mary Drinkwater 590

« Previous

Next »

filed under: