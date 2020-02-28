REGION — Be informed about the Coronavirus and call your provider if flu-like symptoms develop. Take precautions to guard against infection. Such as: Get a flu shot, keep your hands clean by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, avoid people who are sick, stay home and away from others when sick, cover your coughs and sneezes with tissues or your arm/sleeve. Dispose of tissues in the trash.
Keep surfaces clean using disinfecting wipes
Stay home and phone your doctor. If you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, please call your local medical center and tell them about your symptoms and any recent travel.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Politics is control
-
The Franklin Journal
Burns to tell some tales
-
The Franklin Journal
Hemp round table to be held in Phillips
-
The Franklin Journal
Quilt exhibit to raise funds
-
The Franklin Journal
Democrats to caucus March 8