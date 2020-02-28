REGION — Be informed about the Coronavirus and call your provider if flu-like symptoms develop. Take precautions to guard against infection. Such as: Get a flu shot, keep your hands clean by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, avoid people who are sick, stay home and away from others when sick, cover your coughs and sneezes with tissues or your arm/sleeve. Dispose of tissues in the trash.

Keep surfaces clean using disinfecting wipes

Stay home and phone your doctor. If you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, please call your local medical center and tell them about your symptoms and any recent travel.

filed under: