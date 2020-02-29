Republican policies are a grave danger to every man, woman and child. Conservatives have no room for empathy. For them to cut health care, cut services like ObamaCare, Medicare and Medicaid, not to mention Social Security, isn’t seen as a problem to them.

President Trump boasts of his reversing regulatory restraints, like that is a great thing. In reality, those cuts will kill people. Regulations are put in place for many reasons, most benefiting the people. Trump wants to endanger the population while giving large corporations and the rich millions in tax cuts.

Sen. Susan Collins feels Trump has learned his lesson. In order to learn a lesson, one must admit wrongdoing. That is something as foreign to Trump as telling the truth. Worse news, now he is bullying the courts and judges, commuting the sentences of his corrupt cronies

Bob Mennealy, Auburn