The annual Mary's Firemen for a Cure fundraiser benefits breast cancer awareness and was started by Bridgton firefighter Wayne Allen and his wife, Mary, in 2003, two years before she died of the disease.
Firefighters from the Auburn and Lewiston fire departments race down "Big Buck" during the Mary's Firemen for a Cure fundraiser at Lost Valley in Auburn on Saturday. Five teams of firefighters and one National Ski Patrol team participated during the 17th annual event. Pictured from left, Auburn firefighter Zach Braband, Auburn firefighter Ryan Demers, retired Auburn firefighter Mike Lecompte, Lewiston firefighter Troy Cailler and Lewiston firefighter Rick Emmons. The team called themselves "Lewburn."
Harrison firefighter Henry Hudson, right, steers his team of firefighters down "Big Buck" during the Mary's Firemen for a Cure fundraiser at Lost Valley in Auburn on Saturday. Five teams of firefighters and one National Ski Patrol team participated during the 17th annual event.
Bridgton firefighter Wayne Allen started Mary's Firemen for a Cure fundraiser in 2003 with his late wife, Mary, two years before she died from breast cancer. Proceeds from the annual event benefit breast cancer awareness.