Coronavirus — is this nation headed toward a health emergency?

President Trump has assured us that the virus is “very much under control,” and that the stock market is “starting to look very good to me!”

Funds for the Centers for Disease Control have been cut by the Trump administration; the stock market, worldwide, looks sick.

Chinese leadership assured citizens of control (of the virus? or information?).

What of America’s leadership?

Muriel Schleider, Chesterville

