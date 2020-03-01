HAVERILL, Mass. – Dr. Robert M. Coleman, PHD, 94, husband of the late Patricia (Stocum) Coleman, passed away Feb. 1, 2020 at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, Mass.

Born in Bridgton, he was the son of the late Louise E. and Helen (Marr) Coleman.

Raised in Maine, he was a graduate of Edward Little High School in Auburn. After graduation he served his country during World War II in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Dr. Coleman received his Bachelor’s Degree from Bates College, his Master’s Degree from the University of New Hampshire and he obtained his PHD from Notre Dame. Dr. Coleman taught for many years at Russell Sage College, Boston College and the University of Lowell. Known for his research in Immunology, 51 years ago he established the Biology Department at the University of Lowell and also established Biology Departments at two Universities in the country of India. Dr. Coleman co-authored a text book, “Fundamental Immunology” and published numerous related papers. His profession and his family was his passion for all of his life.

A devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Dr. Coleman will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving him are his children, Mary D. Coleman-Kennedy and her husband Thomas of Haverhill, Kevin R. Coleman and his wife Theresa of Natick; his grandchildren, Thomas E. Kennedy IV and his wife Emilee Greco, Patricia C. Kennedy and her husband William Batson, Corey L. Coleman, Craig Coleman and his wife Kayla and Chad Coleman; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Claire; a brother, Richard A. Coleman and his wife Jacqueline of Augusta, and a sister Marilyn Haslam of Auburn.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com

« Previous