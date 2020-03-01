DIXFIELD – On Feb. 27, 2020, Dr. Stephen J. Garbarini, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 73. He was surrounded by his family in all the comforts of his home, where he continued to crack jokes and enjoy his Sleep Number bed to the very end. Born on April 9, 1946 to John and Irene Garbarini, he was an “Italian kid” who grew up raising hell on the streets of Fort Lee, N.J. He grew up to live the American dream of marriage, a career, and four children all who loved him more than words could ever say. After serving four years in the United States Navy as an aircraft electrician, Stephen attended Logan Chiropractic College in Missouri. Over the 45 years that he practiced in the community he earned the name “Mister Magic Hands.” He truly loved serving his community, getting to know his patients and their families, and helping them feel better. While he was known as Mister Magic Hands to his community, he was that and so much more to his family. He was a husband, father, brother and friend so full of courage, love and compassion that never waned, even when one of us ruffled his feathers. He was the most funny and supportive man a family could ask for. His love for FOX News and war movies were only surpassed by his love for his bathrobe and slippers and were regularly enjoyed together. His witty sarcasm and humor will forever be in our hearts and carried on to future generations. His creative songs, stories and choice words such as “boss”, “ginchy” and “Faversham” (to name a few), will forever be part of the fabric of our family.Stephen had a passion for his family, was a World War II buff, a master Yahtzee player, enjoyed vintage cars, scuba diving and loved to ride his Kubota Zero Turn and mow his lawns fast! He was a DIY’er to the fullest extent; damned and determined to try to repair or build something himself, often times without reading the directions. These traits did not go unnoticed by his children, they were instilled in us. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, who lovingly cared for him and had his back through thick and thin; his son, Daniel and wife Kristen, his son Ian, his daughter Emily and husband Ryan, his youngest daughter Alison and husband Robert; and five grandchildren Garrett, Saydie, Violet, Emery and Everett; his sister Elyse and her husband Bob and their children Jonathan, Meghan and Amanda. All of whom Stephen loved and enjoyed so much. A celebration of Stephen’s life will be held on March 4, 2020 at S.G. Thibault Funeral Home, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford Maine, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the Garbarini family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, our family encourages those who want to give back and support “Team B+” to donate blood as frequent as they can to the American Red Cross. Those donations have been nothing short of gold throughoutStephen’s journey

