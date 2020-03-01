AUBURN – Constance Y. Morin, 84, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Schooner Estates in Auburn.

She was born in Lewiston on June 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Albert and Ida Kirouac.

Connie worked in shoe shops and the Carriage House in retail. She was a great cook, loved camping, Beano, casinos, playing cards on Saturday nights with her special friends.

Connie and her husband retired and lived in Old Orchard Beach and Sarasota, Fla. for several years.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Aime Morin of Auburn; one daughter Terry (Morin) Roux and her husband Gene of Lewiston, one son, Ron Morin and his wife Melissa of Bedford, N.H.; four grandchildren, Kim (Roux) Robash and her husband Justin of New Gloucester, Tianna and Mya Morin of Florida and James Walls of Bedford, N.H.; one great-granddaughter, Madison Robash of New Gloucester; and one sister Gloria (Kirouac) Chaloux of Sabattus.

She was predeceased by four brothers, Roland, Raymond, Paul and Marcel Kirouac, and one sister, Dot (Kirouac) Ricci.

The family wishes to thank Schooner Estates for all the kisses, hugs and love they have given to our mother and father and the family during this difficult time. They all are very special and like family to us. A special thank you to St. Mary’s ER staff, Matt Harnden, N.P., Androscoggin Hospice Nurse Deanna Lilly and every one of you who have touched our hearts. We thank you.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

A memorial service honoring Connie’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. Burial will be private at St. Peter’s Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023.

« Previous