Lyla Bennett, 1, gets a drink from her dad, Alex Bennett, of Lisbon during the fourth annual Enchanted Forest Daddy Daughter Dance at the Durham Amvet’s Post 13 in Durham on Saturday evening. The dance is hosted by the Durham Amvet’s Post 13 Ladies Auxiliary and serves as a fundraiser to help local families in need, said auxiliary president Erica Burke. The post commander, Chad Burke, served as the dance DJ.
Ryan Cates of Lisbon and his 16-month-old daughter, Eleanore, dance Saturday evening during the fourth annual Enchanted Forest Daddy Daughter Dance at the Durham Amvet’s Post 13 in Durham. The dance is hosted by the Durham Amvet’s Post 13 Ladies Auxiliary and serves as a fundraiser to help local families in need, said auxiliary president Erica Burke. The post commander, Chad Burke, served as the dance DJ.
A girl stops to adjust her sandal Saturday evening during the fourth annual Enchanted Forest Daddy Daughter Dance at the Durham Amvet’s Post 13 in Durham.
A daughter dances with her father Saturday evening during the fourth annual Enchanted Forest Daddy Daughter Dance at the Durham Amvet’s Post 13 in Durham.