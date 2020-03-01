Ryan Fox, left, of the Norway and Otisfield Fire departments participates Sunday in an ice rescue training exercise on Tripp Pond in Poland. Eighteen rescue workers from six counties in Maine and New Hampshire trained during the ice rescue class. The Androscoggin County Firefighters Association hosted the training, taught by Firetech Training of Shapleigh.
It took three hours to cut a triangle through 20 inches of ice, according to Lt. Ben Limerick of the Mechanic Falls Fire Department.
Lt. Ben Limerick, right, of the Mechanic Falls Fire Department said fire and rescue departments get together three times a year for water rescue training. Once in the winter for an ice rescue class, once in the summer for open water rescue and once each year for vehicle-extrication training. Sunday’s training was hosted by the Androscoggin County Firefighters Association.
