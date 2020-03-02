Black Mountain of Maine in Rumford is hosting steel drummers Chicks With Sticks – featuring, from left, Jill Longstaff, Diane Mawhinney, Greg Saucier as “Sticks,” and, Dee Kersey – for some Caribbean-style music from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at the Last Run Pub. Tropical wear is encouraged, but not mandatory. There is no cover charge. Submitted photo

Black Mountain of Maine in Rumford is hosting steel drummers Chicks With Sticks – featuring, from left, Jill Longstaff, Diane Mawhinney, Greg Saucier as “Sticks,” and, Dee Kersey – for some Caribbean-style music from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at the Last Run Pub. Tropical wear is encouraged, but not mandatory. There is no cover charge.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Black Mountain, music, Rumford maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles