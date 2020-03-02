Black Mountain of Maine in Rumford is hosting steel drummers Chicks With Sticks – featuring, from left, Jill Longstaff, Diane Mawhinney, Greg Saucier as “Sticks,” and, Dee Kersey – for some Caribbean-style music from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at the Last Run Pub. Tropical wear is encouraged, but not mandatory. There is no cover charge.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: