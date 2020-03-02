The Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is now displaying the work of three analog photographers.

Cindy Rehagen Langewisch, resides in E. Livermore, on a bluff overlooking the beautiful and improving Androscoggin River. Langewisch creates her analogue images in natural, available light in the out of doors and utilizes black and white negative films. She completed several black and white photography courses at UMA and then, in April 2009, Cindy traveled to Carmel Valley, CA. where she studied with international master photographer, John Sexton, and his wife, Anne Larsen. She has had numerous exhibits in the midcoast and central Maine regions.

Michael Burd takes delight in the surprise of every discovery, and in the weaving of the tale to be visually re-told. Everyday objects, the subtle grandeur of nature, the quirkiness of a visual irony, the elegance of decay and bearing witness to the humanity and humility of people living their lives, are only a few of the subjects that capture his imagination. As a professional bassist he adds to his diverse life by contributing to performances and projects with artists such as David Mallett and Noel Paul Stookey. He is also Franklin County Adult Education’s Technology Instructor and gleefully shepherds the Merry Plinksters Ukulele Ensemble from one hometown stage to the next.

Living in Berwick, Joe Souther enjoys photography as a way to keep open to new discoveries as he wanders with his camera creating images of things he encounters. His selection of work exhibited are images he’s photographed in this manner and then printed using a process known as lith printing. Because of the unique properties of this printing process, images printed this way cannot be exactly duplicated. Each print exhibited is unique.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

filed under: