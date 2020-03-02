John Paul Caponigro will speak about his photography for First Light Camera Club from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum in Brunswick.

Caponigro’s talk will focus on “The Power of Color,” including: three ways to make your images seem more light-filled, three essential elements of color, three types of color, optical affects that influence you and your viewer, revealing the infinitive color variations that are possible for every image, mastering neutrals, using atmospheric perspective to enhance depth, turning day into night, and transferring color from one subject to another. He will also speak about his “Land in Land” series which he did completely on his iPhone. Caponigro is an internationally respected fine artist. His work is collected by The Smithsonian and Estee Lauder. He lectured at Google and TEDx. He wrote the book ADOBE PHOTOSHOP MASTER CLASS. He recorded the video series R/Evolution. His clients include Adobe, Apple, Canon, and Epson. Learn more by visiting www.johnpaulcaponigro.com.

About his work, photographer Joyce Tenneson has said, “John Paul Caponigro is the rare combination of gifted artist and master technician. He works from the heart to create images that are poetic and evocative, and at times, mystical. He is someone whose sensitivity and intelligence work to break new ground.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program is free for FLCC members; $10 for guests. The Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum is located at 179 Admiral Fitch Ave., Brunswick.

