BRUNSWICK—“Tenebrae: From Darkness to Light” will be presented by the Oratorio Chorale at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at St. John the Baptist Church in Brunswick. All are welcome to attend. The candlelight concert will include the Amethyst Chamber Ensemble and Joel Pierce on the organ, and music by Palestrina, Hildegard von Bingen, Pärt, Allegri, and MacMillan.

Tenebrae (Latin word meaning “darkness”) is a service that grew out of a combination of night prayer and early morning prayer, with an additional focus on the commemoration of the Passion of our Lord. The most significant feature of the service is the gradual extinguishing of the lights and candles around the altar. As it gets darker and darker, the community reflects on the great emotional and physical pain that was very real for Jesus during his Passion.

Now in its fifth decade, the Oratorio Chorale is a symphonic chorus of auditioned, professionally directed singers committed to advancing choral music through performances, educational and community outreach, and collaborations. Its members seek personal musical growth through the joy of making music together. The chorus is committed to presenting public performances of the highest quality through diligent preparation and the best available musical resources.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students in advance. At the door, tickets are $25 for adults and $12.50 for students. To purchase tickets in advance, call (207) 577-3931 or visit www.oratoriochorale.org. St. John the Baptist Church is located at 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

A special Lent section has been created on the Diocese of Portland’s website with resources to assist you during your Lenten journey. It features Mass times; prayer opportunities, including the Stations of the Cross; special event listings; Scripture study and other faith-enriching offerings at parishes; a “Saints of Lent” section; Scripture reflections; retreat information; Lenten messages from Pope Francis; and more. To visit the site, which will be updated throughout Lent, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/lent-resources.

