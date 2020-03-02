FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has approved $115,123 in investments for area nonprofits serving Greater Franklin County in February.

Programs range from mental health services offered by new Community Partner Kennebec Behavioral Health, to emergency dental care through Community Dental. The following organizations that received funding, now known as Community Partners, submitted written application materials and were interviewed by a review committee comprised of community members:

• Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services: One-on-one support for students who are survivors of sexual assault and school-based programming that promotes healthy relationships in collaboration with Safe Voices and Franklin County Children’s Task Force.

• Literacy Volunteers: Increase the number of adults achieving literacy goals and support literacy centers in three locations in Greater Franklin County.

• Kennebec Behavioral Health: Increase the capacity of the organization to provide mental health and substance use disorder services to those who are uninsured or underinsured.

• United Methodist Economic Ministry: Support for food pantry, fuel assistance, emergency shelter in northern Franklin County.

• Community Dental: Emergency dental services and sliding fee scale to improve access to oral health services.

• LEAP – DREAM Program: Respite for shared living providers that provide a home for adults with disabilities, and to give enriching experiences to those adults.

• Rural Community Action Ministry: Basic needs including food, fuel and shelter for residents of Livermore Falls.

• SeniorsPlus: Support for Meals on Wheels program that provides nutritious food and safety checks to homebound older adults or those with disabilities.

• Franklin County Children’s Task Force: School-based programming that promotes healthy relationships in collaboration with Safe Voices and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, clothing exchange, parenting education classes.

• Catholic Charities SEARCH Program: Volunteer matching program that provides companionship to older adults so they can increase their independence and stay safe in their homes.

• Western Maine Homeless Outreach: Day program funding so shelter guests do not have to leave the shelter during the day.

• Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services: CAC Safe and nurturing environment for forensic interviewing of children who are survivors of sexual assault and their nonoffending caregiver.

• Care and Share Food Closet: Food and operating support for largest food pantry that serves nine towns in the greater Farmington area.

• Safe Voices: Support for survivors of domestic violence and school-based programming that promotes healthy relationships in collaboration with Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services and Franklin County Children’s Task Force.

• The Children’s Center: Purchase of technology to support the education of children in their behavioral health day treatment program.

• Healthy Community Coalition: Funding for mobile health unit that provides health screenings and prevention education throughout Greater Franklin County.

• Western Maine Community Action: Heating assistance.

• Western Maine Transportation: Community Rides Program that provides free rides to services, shopping and education.

For more information about the United Way, events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva.

