AUGUSTA — The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates program will hold spring training for volunteer advocates March 17 to 20 in the Augusta area.

The training is free. Attendees learn about all aspects of child advocacy work in order to be certified as a volunteer guardian ad litem in the Maine District Courts.

Maine court-appointed special advocates are community volunteers who are appointed to serve as guardians ad litem for children whose parents are involved in a child protection case. The foundation of the advocates’ work is learning about the case, then advising the judge in writing of what he/she believes is in the child’s best interest.

Advocates come from a variety of professional and personal backgrounds and are guided throughout the process by staff attorneys. They bring their own unique perspectives to their work as volunteers.

No special training is needed to apply other than having a high school diploma or GED equivalent. Applicants must be over 21. References and a background check will be needed.

For more information, visit www.casaofmaine.org, contact Court Appointed Special Advocates legal services adviser Darren Defoe at 207-213-2864 or e-mail [email protected]

