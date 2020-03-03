LEWISTON — Parking options will be limited for the Edward Little and Lewiston boys hockey games tonight at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

The former Longley School is the city of Lewiston’s polling site for Tuesday’s Election Day today. Therefore, no parking will be allowed at the school or on Birch Street between 4 and 8 p.m.

The city will have more signage indicating appropriate parking places and increased police presence to conduct parking enforcement.

Parking in the Colisee parking lot is $5.

Both Edward Little and Lewiston have Class A semifinal games tonight. The Red Eddies face Scarborough at 6 p.m., while the Blue Devils play South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport at 8 p.m.

The winners of both games advance to Saturday’s Class A state championship game, also at the Colisee.

