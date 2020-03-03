Real time town-by-town voting results in the vaccination repeal referendum. The color of each town indicates whether voters there want repeal (Yes votes) or oppose repeal (No votes). Hover over towns to see the full breakdowns or search for town results in the field below. View complete election results here. Visit this map to view town-by-town results for the Democratic presidential primary.

Statewide results for : Precincts Reporting: 0 / 1168 ( 0 %)

Search Yes

Yes No

SOURCE: Associated Press

« Previous

Next »