Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Brian Witham, 52, of Scarborough, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and operating after suspension, 2:41 p.m. Monday on Lisbon Street in Lewiston.

• Jacon Hine, 23, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:30 p.m. Monday at 24 Royal Dr. in Livermore Falls.

• Trevor Lund, 32, of New Gloucester, on a charge of aggravated assault domestic violence, 12:40 p.m. Tuesday on Lisbon Street in Lewiston.

Lewiston

• Kayla Castonguay, 31, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 11:58 p.m. Monday at St Mary’s Medical Center.

• Maranda Hill, 22, of Buckfield, on an outstanding warrant for theft, 4:42 a.m. Tuesday at 124 Pine St.

• Eliza Debrienza, 20, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:25 a.m. Tuesday at 171 Park St.

• Donald Neely, 57, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:58 a.m. Tuesday at Bartlett and Pine streets.

• David Kenney, 26, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:39 a.m. Tuesday at 39 Park St.

• Deanne Clifford, 41, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 3:37 p.m. Tuesday at 38 Walnut St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Carl Woodhead, 17, of Auburn was traveling east on Lewiston Junction Road when it hit a pothole, went off the road and struck the fence at the AuburnLewiston Municipal Airport. The 2004 GMC driven by Woodhead and owned by Beth S. Woodhead of Auburn received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by John Shea, 16, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Patricia Williams, 45, of Buckfield at 4:50 p.m. Monday at Stevens Mill and Hotel roads. The 2005 GMC driven by Shea and owned by Christopher D. Shea of Auburn received minor damage and Williams’ 2019 Nissan received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Rebecca L. McCaul, 39, of Livermore Falls ran a red light and struck a vehicle driven by Joshua H. Swan, 20, of Lewiston at 6:50 p.m. Monday on Center Street. McCaul’s 2004 Mazda and the 2013 Hyundai driven by Swan and owned by Kelly Ryder of Lewiston were towed.

