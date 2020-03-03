LEWISTON — A Lewiston man who was indicted in January on charges connected to a hit-and-run accident in October 2019 was indicted Tuesday morning on an additional charge of criminal operating under the influence of alcohol.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Brad Johnson, 41, on the misdemeanor charge.

According to the grand jury, the indictment was a “superseding indictment,” which means the indictment carries new charges and replaces the previous one.

Police say they received a call at 1:49 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2019, reporting a man had been injured when struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene. The man reportedly had been hit in the southbound lane of Lisbon Street, also known as Route 196.

Jason Stratton, 31, of Lewiston was rushed by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he had emergency surgery, according to police.

Johnson was arrested Oct. 30 on a warrant at his business, Brad’s Precision Auto Repair, at 144 Riverside Drive in Auburn. He was later released on $2,500 cash bail.

Johnson’s gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck was located and seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police had collected evidence at the scene of the crash and determined the make, model and color of the vehicle involved.

In a motion to amend bail conditions filed by the state Feb. 26, Assistant District Attorney Molly Butler Bailey said as police continued to investigate the incident, “evidence has come to light that shows that (Johnson) was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred and that alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the accident.”

Bailey said the state is seeking to amend Johnson’s bail to add no use or possession of alcohol and being subject to random search and testing as a condition of his release.

