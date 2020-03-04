Annette Dorey to speak at Minot Historical Society

MINOT — The Minot Historical Society will have as speaker on Tuesday, March 10, Annette Vance Dorey, a veteran educator who spent August teaching English to Czech adults and youth in two programs. The society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Minot Town Office meeting room 329, Woodman Hill Road.

Dorey will share some photos and memories from her Czech experiences, including tales about the program and people. She spent time in the capital city, historical Prague, and two rural locations.

All are welcome and light refreshments will be served after the program.

Long-time circle member to be honored

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Holy Savior Parish Hall. Chairwomen for the meeting are Doris Bourret and Angela Arsenault. Committee members are Joan Lepage and Janet Beaudet.

Drucilla Breton will be honored for her 61 years of membership in the Daughters of Isabella and deceased member Barbara Clarke will be remembered.

Membership dues are due for 2020. All dues should be paid in full by March 31 for all existing members.

Janosco to revisit trip to Nepal, Mt. Everest

LISBON FALLS — The Lisbon Historical Society meeting on Wednesday, March 11, will feature George Janosco, local Lisbon notable, who will relive his journey to Nepal and a two-week trek to the base camp at Mt. Everest.

Janosco, a 1974 graduate of Lisbon High School, is a former funeral director and has been active in the local community for more than 30 years. He has enjoyed hiking for more than 50 years and has hiked mountains of Maine, New Hampshire and Colorado, as well as Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Mt. Vesuvius in Italy.

The talk is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. Parking and entrance are at the rear of the MTM building, 18 School St. For more information, call 207-353-8510 or email [email protected]

Androscoggin Retired Educators to convene

AUBURN — The Androscoggin Retired Educators will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Lotus Restaurant, 279 Center St. Call Jo Dupal at 207-353-6535 to leave name and the number of people attending lunch. Deadline is Sunday, March 8.

The speaker for the meeting has cancelled due to illness, so there will be a time of sociability. Each member will pay their own bill. The tip is not included.

Members are reminded to bring a nonperishable food item or money to be given to a local food pantry.

Tori Lee Jackson to address Rotary Club

AUBURN — The guest speaker at a meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, will be Tori Lee Jackson, professor of agriculture and natural resources at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. The event will take place at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Jackson is based in the Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties office in Lisbon Falls. She specializes in beginning farmer education and farm business management, providing one-on-one consulting with beginning farmers in the early stages and continues relationships with them as their businesses evolve and change, providing feedback and insight about business planning, technicalities of growing and expanding production practices.

Guests are welcome, and no reservations are required. Lunch will be available at the restaurant. For more information, contact club president Celeste Yakawonis at [email protected], follow on Facebook or visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.

Pine Cone Chapter 26 to meet

AUBURN — Pine Cone Chapter 26, Order of the Eastern Star, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Masonic Hall, 1021 Turner St., Auburn.

Chapter members will elect officers for 2020-2021. The secretary, treasurer and finance committee will give their annual reports.

The meeting will be preceded by a pizza party at 6 p.m.

Danville Grange to celebrate Maine

AUBURN — Members of Danville Junction Grange will meet for dessert at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12. The business meeting will start at 7.

The program, presented by Lecturer Norma Meserve, will be a celebration of Maine’s Bicentennial. Members are reminded to bring donations for PAL, clipped coupons for veterans, pennies and soda can tabs.

All members and guests are welcome. Those interested in finding out more about the Grange are also welcome.

« Previous