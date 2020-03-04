OLD ORCHARD BEACH – David Paul Plante, 63, passed away on Feb. 28, 2020, at Maine Medical Center, from complications of the flu and pneumonia. David was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Feb. 18, 1957, to the late Paul Plante and Mary Moseley Plante. He attended Lewiston High School, worked for BIW and had a long career at Maine Auto Radiator.

David was predeceased by his wife, Brenda and his brother, Mark. David is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Lynn; daughter, Markie; stepchildren, Amanda, Erin, and Brad; four grandchildren, Devin, Gauge, Maylin, and Avery; stepmother, Lorraine Plante; and siblings, Lisa and husband, Jerry, Pat, Kathleen and husband, Russ, Rick and wife, Denise, and Gary and wife, Joy.

For the full obituary and to submit online condolence messages, please visit the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

On Sunday, March 8, from noon-4 p.m., there will be a BEER, BOOTS, AND JEANS celebration in honor of Dave. Please join us at: Schemengees, 551 Lincoln Street, Lewiston, Maine.

