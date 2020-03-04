BANGOR – John R. Letourneau, 54, of Lewiston, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Bangor.

He was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 3, 1965, the son of Richard Letourneau and Lucille (Bushey) Dunn and had been a resident of Lisbon and Lewiston for all of his life.

He was educated in Lisbon schools and was a graduate of Lisbon High School class of 1984.

He was employed as a truck driver for Shredding on Site operated by Records Management Center.

In his younger years, John enjoyed playing baseball. He was a huge Captain America fan, absolutely loved his food and most of all loved spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Pastime Club in Lewiston.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Letourneau, whom he married on July 6, 2019, of Lewiston; one son, Jeffrey Letourneau and his girlfriend, Maddie Thistlewaite of Lewiston; one daughter, Briana Letourneau of Lewiston; one granddaughter, Opal Letourneau of Lewiston; five sisters, Nancy Levesque Pellerin of Auburn, Susan Robitaille and her husband, David of Lewiston, Dolores Stubbs of Lewiston, Gina Ouellette of Falmouth and Lori Dunn of North Conway, New Hampshire; one brother, Jim Letourneau and his companion, Lori Perkins, of Naples, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Lucille Dunn.

Family and friends are invited to join for a memorial gathering that will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023.

