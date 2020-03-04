LEWISTON – Ronald Burke, 66, of Wales, Maine, passed away unexpectedly, Feb. 27, 2020, at St Mary’s Hospital, Lewiston, Maine.

He was born in Lewiston on Nov. 8,1953,the son of the late Robert E. Burke ll and Noella Audet Burke.

He loved music and was in the band RAZOR for many years.

He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Burke husband, Thomas Boucher; brothers, Robert E. Burke (Faye), Michael Burke (Michelle), and Richard Burke; sisters, Lillian Burke and Connie Goding; his grandchildren, Samantha Hiscock (Stephen), Zachary Johnson, Lexi, Khloe Boucher; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Silas Hiscock; his first wife, Patricia Burke Edwards, whom he loved all so very much. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister, Marguerite Rodrigue A get together will take place at the American Legion Hall in Mechanic Falls on Saturday March 7 at 2 p.m.

« Previous