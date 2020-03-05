GORHAM — The Cumberland County 4-H Leaders Association will host a Mini-Forum, a day filled with hands-on workshops for those ages 5 to 18 on March 21. It will be held at the University of Southern Maine Gorham Campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All workshops are either free or have a minimal materials cost. Online registrations are due Wednesday, March 11.

Workshops will include smoothie-making, bio-security and animal science, fudge-making, DIY home decor and messy science. Activities focus on youth making or doing something, and often participants get to take home a finished product. All workshops are on a first-come, first-served basis. They are designed for youth to explore their passion or to spark a new one, and are offered free or with a minimal materials cost.

True Leaders in Service will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m., designed by 4-H teens as a way for youth to give back to the community. The activity is free to join and participants will make fleece no-sew blankets to be donated to local organizations in need. Anyone ages 5 to 18 are welcome and they do not have to participate in the rest of the Mini-Forum.

Mini-Forum is hosted in collaboration with UMaine Extension Cumberland County 4-H staff and the Cumberland County 4-H Teen Council. To participate, preregister online. For more information or to register, visit umaine.edu/cumberland/4h/events/mini-forum/. For more information or to request a reasonable disability accommodation, call 207-781-6099 or email [email protected].

