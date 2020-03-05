There are so many interesting things to do in our community! Be sure to check Linda Howe’s column in this paper, the Chamber of Commerce website list of events (bethelmaine.com), the Senior College (http://wmscollege.blogspot.com/), and the Gem Theater (thegemtheater.com).

AFCI is responding to requests from community members to add some additional opportunities. One program will be strictly social, and the first event will be a “Luck of the Seniors” lunch on Tuesday, March 24 at the Newry Grange.

Another, called “The Brew,” is a series of mid-morning coffee get-togethers around a particular topic. The first will be on Wednesday, March 11, 9:30-11:00 at the Bethel Historical Society Robinson House, featuring “Our Community’s Clever Crafters.” There will be quilting, the REPANT project, spinning, rug hooking – and bring what you’re interested or involved in (or just come for happy chatter over tea and coffee).

Do you want to stay in your home as the years go by? You may not be aware of some hazards lurking in your familiar territory. That doesn’t mean you have to move: it may mean one or two simple modifications, often inexpensive, that could assure your safety. AFCI has help! Our Home Assessment Program, free to residents over 60 years old in our member towns, is built around the services of a state-licensed Occupational Therapist, Brie Weisman. She will conduct a personal in-home assessment to help you evaluate your strength, flexibility and fitness to reduce the risks that could cause a fall. She’ll tour your house with you to identify areas of concern, often involving inexpensive fixes.

Bob and Lida Isles recently took advantage of this program because they had been thinking of remodeling a bathroom. They explain that “We do not need it now, but would like to stay in this home,” so they applied for the AFCI program. Brie “measured and analyzed everything: stairs, doors, door knobs, areas of potential falls, counters, and most important for us, bathroom suitability for the long haul. She returned about a week later with a comprehensive written report on what she found. We have already made some changes and think it was very helpful for our planning.”

To apply for the program, you may call the Bethel Family Health Center (824-2193) or the AFCI Project Request (824-4444).

To contact the AFCI by email: [email protected]; our website: www.agefriendlybethel.org. Visit our Facebook page: facebook.com/agefriendlybethel.

