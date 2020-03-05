Dueling Pianos is coming to Mixers Nightclub and Lounge in Sabuttus on Saturday, March 7. Tickets are $15 – available online at https://tinyurl.com/tt9uqr8. Dueling Pianos is a massive, “to the top of your lungs” sing-along. Two grand pianos are center-stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists that seem to know every song ever written. Dueling piano shows are request oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows. The audience is used for the dueling aspect of the show. Audience members are pitted one-side-against-the-other – for example, rivalries include country vs. rock or men against women. The piano players act as “ring masters.” There is plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

