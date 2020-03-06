100 Years Ago 1920

Again Lewiston and Auburn are in the grip of a howling blizzard. It rained Friday night, early Saturday in the morning there were predictions of a spring thaw, but at nine o’clock the rain turned to sleet, and a little later the sleet became snow. The storm steadily increased . By noon it was blinding, and by one p.m., these cities were snow-bound, in nearly all directions from the remainder of the world and facing more deplorable conditions when the storm shall have passed, days, perhaps of crippled services, and hundreds of dollars more to be paid by the tax payers for removing the snow mountains.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Charles H. Wight will address the monthly meeting of the WLU Garden Club next Tuesday afternoon at two o’clock. Her topic will be “Historical Trees in America.”

25 Years Ago: 1995

Douglas I. Hodgkin, professor of political science at Bates College, will discuss “The Growth of Lewiston” at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parlor at the Promenade Health Care Facility. Hodgkin is the author of the recently published “Lewiston Memories — A Bicentennial Pictorial.”

