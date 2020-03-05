MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Historical Society is looking for photography submissions for the second annual photo contest. This year’s theme is “The Maine Outdoors.” The contest is open to all who like to take photographs — submissions are welcome from amateurs, semi-professionals or professionals, but if a professional photographer, say so when submitting.

Photographs entered could have been taken 50 years ago or on the day submissions close, Friday, May 15. Submissions can be entered as an 8 x 10 or 11 x 14 sized print. Photographs can either be color or black and white. They must be matted and can be framed. Each must include the photographer’s name, address, phone number and email address, as well as adult entry or youth entry, the location of photograph and, if desired, the date the photograph was taken.

Persons participating can enter up to four photographs, but only one entry can win. There will be two divisions: Adult 16 and up and youth 15 or younger. There will be a first-, second- and third-place winner in each division and one Best of Show winner. Prizes are to be determined, but recognition will be given and proclaimed.

All photographs will be exhibited during Mechanic Falls Community Day held on the first weekend of June.

Entries can be submitted from March 15 to May 15, and can be mailed or dropped off at the Mechanic Falls Public Library or Town Office. The mailing address is Mechanic Falls Town Office, 108 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls, ME 04256. If mailing, label envelope with Photograph Contest Historical Society. If a student at an RSU 16 school, the photograph can be picked up at the school office.

For more information, contact Eriks Petersons, 207-345-3134 or e-mail [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: